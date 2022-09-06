PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Shares Gap Down to $51.88

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.88, but opened at $50.22. PTC Therapeutics shares last traded at $50.87, with a volume of 1,037 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PTCT shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.88.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $165.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.53 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 983.21% and a negative net margin of 89.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.68) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, Director Stephanie Okey sold 2,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total value of $118,519.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,867 shares in the company, valued at $96,374.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTCT. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,991,000 after purchasing an additional 90,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 132,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after acquiring an additional 57,012 shares in the last quarter.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

