QASH (QASH) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $46,342.00

QASH (QASH) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. One QASH coin can now be bought for $0.0240 or 0.00000121 BTC on major exchanges. QASH has a total market capitalization of $8.41 million and approximately $46,342.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, QASH has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005047 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,763.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004461 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005172 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005047 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002580 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00134589 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00036283 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022263 BTC.

QASH Coin Profile

QASH is a coin. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. The official message board for QASH is blog.liquid.com. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash. QASH’s official website is www.liquid.com. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QASH

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

