Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.85-$0.87 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $124.50 million-$125.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $124.02 million. Qualys also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.50-$3.55 EPS.

Qualys Price Performance

NASDAQ:QLYS traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,754. Qualys has a fifty-two week low of $106.48 and a fifty-two week high of $159.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.14 and its 200-day moving average is $132.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.42 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Qualys had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $119.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Qualys’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Qualys will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QLYS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Qualys from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Qualys from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualys presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $141.25.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.45, for a total value of $836,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,249,880.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.45, for a total value of $836,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,249,880.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $682,691.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,663,936.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,388 shares of company stock worth $5,933,947 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QLYS. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualys during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qualys during the 1st quarter worth $446,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 1st quarter worth about $453,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Qualys by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,903 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

(Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.