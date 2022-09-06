Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.85-$0.87 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $124.50 million-$125.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $124.02 million. Qualys also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.50-$3.55 EPS.
Qualys Price Performance
NASDAQ:QLYS traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,754. Qualys has a fifty-two week low of $106.48 and a fifty-two week high of $159.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.14 and its 200-day moving average is $132.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.42 and a beta of 0.61.
Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Qualys had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $119.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Qualys’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Qualys will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Activity
In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.45, for a total value of $836,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,249,880.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.45, for a total value of $836,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,249,880.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $682,691.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,663,936.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,388 shares of company stock worth $5,933,947 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QLYS. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualys during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qualys during the 1st quarter worth $446,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 1st quarter worth about $453,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Qualys by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,903 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.
About Qualys
Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Qualys (QLYS)
- Broadcom Bounces From Institutional Bottom
- Affirm is the Underdog Starring in a Spaghetti Western
- Is Autozone A Buy Before Earnings Are Released?
- Is There Value in Verizon Shares at These Levels?
- MarketBeat Podcast: Stock Market, Bad News is Good News
Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.