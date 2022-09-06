Quarterhill Inc. (QTRHF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 8th

Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, September 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.0098 per share on Friday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This is a boost from Quarterhill’s previous dividend of $0.0095988.

Quarterhill Stock Performance

Shares of Quarterhill stock opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.68. Quarterhill has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Get Quarterhill alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Quarterhill from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to wireless communications, memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, wired connectivity, automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, non-volatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, and semiconductor analog circuitry technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quarterhill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quarterhill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.