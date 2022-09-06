Rainicorn (RAINI) Reaches Market Cap of $8.26 Million

Rainicorn (RAINI) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Rainicorn coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0165 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rainicorn has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rainicorn has a market capitalization of $8.26 million and $152,579.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005255 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001709 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002475 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.35 or 0.00868885 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00016362 BTC.
Rainicorn Profile
Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin.
Rainicorn Coin Trading
