Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Randstad from €49.00 ($50.00) to €48.00 ($48.98) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Randstad from €55.00 ($56.12) to €50.00 ($51.02) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

OTCMKTS RANJY opened at $22.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.52. Randstad has a twelve month low of $22.41 and a twelve month high of $37.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Randstad ( OTCMKTS:RANJY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. Randstad had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Randstad will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professional segments.

