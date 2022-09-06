Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Kings Point Capital Management

Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 182,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies accounts for 1.6% of Kings Point Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $18,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RTX. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 27,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 132,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,401,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $400,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

RTX stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.13. 67,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,963,982. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $106.02. The company has a market cap of $130.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.34 and its 200-day moving average is $95.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research decreased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.10.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.