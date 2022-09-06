Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Reading International from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.
Reading International Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of RDI stock opened at $4.03 on Friday. Reading International has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $5.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $88.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.52.
Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.
