Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Reading International from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of RDI stock opened at $4.03 on Friday. Reading International has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $5.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $88.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its position in Reading International by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 1,157,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 89,329 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 231,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reading International in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reading International in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

