Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for GSK (GSK)

8/31/2022 – GSK had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 1,750 ($21.15) price target on the stock.

8/31/2022 – GSK was given a new GBX 1,900 ($22.96) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/25/2022 – GSK had its “not rated” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

8/25/2022 – GSK was given a new GBX 1,900 ($22.96) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/16/2022 – GSK had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 1,750 ($21.15) price target on the stock.

8/12/2022 – GSK had its “not rated” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

8/3/2022 – GSK had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 1,750 ($21.15) price target on the stock.

7/28/2022 – GSK was given a new GBX 1,630 ($19.70) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/28/2022 – GSK was given a new GBX 1,850 ($22.35) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/27/2022 – GSK had its “not rated” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

7/26/2022 – GSK had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 1,900 ($22.96) price target on the stock.

7/26/2022 – GSK had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 1,750 ($21.15) price target on the stock.

7/21/2022 – GSK had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a GBX 1,975 ($23.86) price target on the stock.

7/21/2022 – GSK had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,850 ($22.35) to GBX 1,950 ($23.56). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/21/2022 – GSK was given a new GBX 1,630 ($19.70) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/20/2022 – GSK was given a new GBX 1,850 ($22.35) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/20/2022 – GSK was given a new GBX 1,900 ($22.96) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/18/2022 – GSK had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,800 ($21.75) price target on the stock.

7/18/2022 – GSK was given a new GBX 1,750 ($21.15) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

7/15/2022 – GSK was given a new GBX 1,600 ($19.33) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/14/2022 – GSK had its “not rated” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

7/12/2022 – GSK had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 1,750 ($21.15) price target on the stock.

7/11/2022 – GSK was given a new GBX 1,876 ($22.67) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

LON GSK traded down GBX 9 ($0.11) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,348.80 ($16.30). 4,516,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,849,073. GSK plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,332.93 ($16.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,824.40 ($22.04). The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £54.86 billion and a PE ratio of 1,183.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,628.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,663.26.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a GBX 16.25 ($0.20) dividend. This is an increase from GSK’s previous dividend of $14.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.24%.

In other news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 148,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,763 ($21.30), for a total value of £2,618,495.75 ($3,163,962.97). In other news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 148,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,763 ($21.30), for a total value of £2,618,495.75 ($3,163,962.97). Also, insider Manvinder Singh Banga purchased 647 shares of GSK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,691 ($20.43) per share, for a total transaction of £10,940.77 ($13,219.88). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 662 shares of company stock worth $1,119,798.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

