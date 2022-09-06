Refinable Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $169,928.00 (FINE)

Refinable (FINE) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Refinable coin can now be purchased for $0.0225 or 0.00000119 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Refinable has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. Refinable has a total market capitalization of $922,651.90 and $169,928.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005316 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001701 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002468 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.47 or 0.00879632 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00016258 BTC.
Refinable Coin Profile
Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp.
Refinable Coin Trading
