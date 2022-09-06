Refinable Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $169,928.00 (FINE)

Refinable (FINE) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Refinable coin can now be purchased for $0.0225 or 0.00000119 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Refinable has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. Refinable has a total market capitalization of $922,651.90 and $169,928.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005316 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.47 or 0.00879632 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00016258 BTC.

Refinable Coin Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp.

Refinable Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refinable should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refinable using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

