Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) is Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s 4th Largest Position

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,557 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 8.2% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $97,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 800.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 220.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 83.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on REGN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $619.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI set a $635.00 price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $655.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $696.84.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $580.96. 5,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,494. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $538.01 and a one year high of $747.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $604.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $635.81. The company has a market cap of $63.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.29.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.94 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 39.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $27.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Neil Stahl sold 23,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.61, for a total transaction of $14,569,091.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,795 shares in the company, valued at $32,342,744.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Neil Stahl sold 23,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.61, for a total value of $14,569,091.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,795 shares in the company, valued at $32,342,744.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christine A. Poon sold 15,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.91, for a total value of $9,313,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,872 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,343.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,435 shares of company stock worth $31,663,304. 8.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

