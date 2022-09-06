Reviewing Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) & Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC)

Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Rating) and Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Impac Mortgage has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kilroy Realty has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Impac Mortgage and Kilroy Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Impac Mortgage -21.17% -405.70% -2.21% Kilroy Realty 18.92% 3.43% 1.85%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Impac Mortgage 0 0 0 0 N/A Kilroy Realty 1 2 8 0 2.64

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Impac Mortgage and Kilroy Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Kilroy Realty has a consensus target price of $68.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.69%. Given Kilroy Realty’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kilroy Realty is more favorable than Impac Mortgage.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Impac Mortgage and Kilroy Realty’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Impac Mortgage $66.32 million 0.16 -$3.88 million ($0.48) -1.00 Kilroy Realty $955.04 million 5.96 $628.14 million $1.65 29.50

Kilroy Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Impac Mortgage. Impac Mortgage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kilroy Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.5% of Impac Mortgage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.1% of Kilroy Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Impac Mortgage shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Kilroy Realty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kilroy Realty beats Impac Mortgage on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Impac Mortgage

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. operates as a residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights. The Real Estate Services segment provides loss mitigation and real estate services primarily on its long-term mortgage portfolio, including default surveillance, loan modification, short sale, and real estate owned surveillance and disposition services, as well as monitoring, reconciling, and reporting services for residential and multifamily mortgage portfolios. This segment provides services to investors, servicers, and individual borrowers primarily focusing on loss mitigation and performance. The Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio segment consists of residual interests in the securitization trusts reflected as trust assets and liabilities in its consolidated balance sheets. Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Irvine, California.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design. As pioneers and innovators in the creation of a more sustainable real estate industry, the company's approach to modern business environments helps drive creativity, productivity and employee retention for some of the world's leading technology, entertainment, life science and business services companies. KRC is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index with more than seven decades of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use projects. As of September 30, 2020, KRC's stabilized portfolio totaled approximately 14.3 million square feet of primarily office and life science space that was 92.2% occupied and 95.5% leased. The company also had 808 residential units in Hollywood and San Diego, which had a quarterly average occupancy of 85.0% and 37.5%, respectively. In addition, KRC had seven in-process development projects with an estimated total investment of $1.9 billion, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet of office and life science space. The office and life science space was 90% leased.

