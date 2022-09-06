Reviewing Tauriga Sciences (OTCMKTS:TAUG) and Smart for Life (NASDAQ:SMFL)

Tauriga Sciences (OTCMKTS:TAUG – Get Rating) and Smart for Life (NASDAQ:SMFL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tauriga Sciences and Smart for Life’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tauriga Sciences $280,000.00 7.73 -$3.63 million N/A N/A Smart for Life $9.02 million 2.02 N/A N/A N/A

Smart for Life has higher revenue and earnings than Tauriga Sciences.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

0.8% of Smart for Life shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Tauriga Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Tauriga Sciences and Smart for Life’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tauriga Sciences -1,957.84% -1,398.84% -277.12% Smart for Life N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Tauriga Sciences and Smart for Life, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tauriga Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Smart for Life 0 0 1 0 3.00

Smart for Life has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,303.51%. Given Smart for Life’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Smart for Life is more favorable than Tauriga Sciences.

Summary

Smart for Life beats Tauriga Sciences on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tauriga Sciences

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. produces and sells cannabidiol infused chewing gum under the Tauri-Gum brand name. It also develops anti-nausea products; and skin care products include CBD facemasks; CBD daily moisturizer; CBD anti-wrinkle dream, hand, and foot cream with hemp seed oil; CBD massage and body oil; CBD body revive roll-on; CBD transdermal patch; and CBD body spray. In addition, the company offers rainbow deluxe sampler pack, CBD non-GMO dietary supplements, and CBD scented bath bombs. It sells its products through e-commerce, distributors, and wholesale channels. The company has a collaboration agreement with Aegea Biotechnologies, Inc. to develop a rapid, multiplexed COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) test. Tauriga Sciences, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Wappingers Falls, New York.

About Smart for Life

Smart for Life, Inc. acquires, develops, manufactures, operates, markets, and sells nutraceutical and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers natural health and wellness meal replacement products, including nutrition bars, cookies, soups and shakes, vitamins, and supplements; dietary supplements; nutritional supplements for athletes and active lifestyle consumers comprising powders, tablets, and soft gels; and various nutritional supplements. It sells its products through online market platforms. The company was formerly known as Bonne Santé Group, Inc. and changed its name to Smart for Life, Inc. in August 2021. Smart for Life, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Miami, Florida.

