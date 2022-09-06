RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Shares Purchased by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $4,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in RingCentral by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,901,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,667,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,359 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in RingCentral by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,188,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,096,226,000 after buying an additional 1,283,945 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral in the 1st quarter worth $8,170,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in RingCentral by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,381,592 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $446,191,000 after buying an additional 825,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 1,024.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 672,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,955,000 after acquiring an additional 612,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

RNG has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on RingCentral from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $270.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on RingCentral from $275.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.73.

Shares of NYSE:RNG traded down $1.03 on Tuesday, reaching $41.75. 17,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,542,872. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.05 and its 200-day moving average is $79.54. RingCentral, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.59 and a fifty-two week high of $315.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.10). RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 233.94% and a negative net margin of 31.67%. The company had revenue of $486.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.98 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 6,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $254,276.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 202,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,502,425.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 6,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $254,276.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 202,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,502,425.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 2,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $149,674.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 136,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,880,845.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,884 shares of company stock valued at $763,314. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

