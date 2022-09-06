RK Capital Management LLC Has $6.19 Million Holdings in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

RK Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,505,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 51,100 shares during the quarter. RK Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TETRA Technologies were worth $6,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 4.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in TETRA Technologies by 152.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in TETRA Technologies by 40.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 324,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 47,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 10,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on TTI. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of TETRA Technologies to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

TETRA Technologies Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TTI traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,959. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.01. The company has a market capitalization of $495.08 million, a PE ratio of 49.01 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.47. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $5.82.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 14.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

TETRA Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services segments. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

