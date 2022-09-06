RK Capital Management LLC Purchases 40,400 Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

RK Capital Management LLC boosted its position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) by 68.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,400 shares during the period. McGrath RentCorp makes up approximately 1.7% of RK Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. RK Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $8,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter worth $168,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 21.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 82.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

NASDAQ MGRC traded down $1.00 on Tuesday, reaching $83.72. 1,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,056. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.57. McGrath RentCorp has a fifty-two week low of $68.03 and a fifty-two week high of $91.37.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.69 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.08%.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

