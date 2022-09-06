RMR Wealth Builders Acquires 11,474 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,474 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 6.9% of RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $32,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,664,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $238.77. 41,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,562,855. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $218.00 and a 52-week high of $292.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.28.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

