RMR Wealth Builders Decreases Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

RMR Wealth Builders cut its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises about 1.0% of RMR Wealth Builders’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDY. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 238.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

MDY stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $436.56. The stock had a trading volume of 61,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,802. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $443.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $457.60. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $400.05 and a 1-year high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

