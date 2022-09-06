RMR Wealth Builders Has $1.58 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 261.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,012 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 22,440 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,904,180. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $174.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.13 and a 200-day moving average of $49.91. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.15 and a 52 week high of $55.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays downgraded Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

