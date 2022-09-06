RMR Wealth Builders Has $937,000 Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

RMR Wealth Builders decreased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 786,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,260,000 after purchasing an additional 48,216 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 145,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,079,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $638,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 360.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,386,000 after acquiring an additional 97,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 651,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,073,000 after acquiring an additional 15,880 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

IWR traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $68.18. The company had a trading volume of 21,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,715. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.86. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $62.28 and a 1-year high of $85.54.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.