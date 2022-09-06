RMR Wealth Builders Invests $828,000 in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 564,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,053,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Enbridge by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,535,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,005,000 after buying an additional 154,615 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Enbridge by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 94,139 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 13,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $329,000. 49.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on ENB shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.46.

Enbridge Stock Down 0.0 %

Enbridge stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.32. The stock had a trading volume of 86,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,149,712. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.97. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.21 and a 12 month high of $47.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $83.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.79.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.668 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.00%.

About Enbridge



Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

