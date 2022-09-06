RMR Wealth Builders Makes New Investment in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,113 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 6.2% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 11.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 170,612 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,224,000 after acquiring an additional 17,441 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 2,905 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services increased its stake in Salesforce by 16.9% during the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 8,846 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.57, for a total transaction of $373,911.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,513,165,595.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.57, for a total transaction of $373,911.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,513,165,595.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 1,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $216,957.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 16,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,703.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,449 shares of company stock valued at $13,289,984 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Salesforce Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Salesforce from $205.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Salesforce from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.11.

NYSE CRM traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $153.40. 88,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,949,406. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $153.40 billion, a PE ratio of 284.61, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.25 and a 200-day moving average of $184.12. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.87 and a 12 month high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

