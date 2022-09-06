RMR Wealth Builders Takes $1.84 Million Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its position in ASML by 90.9% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 66 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASML has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on ASML from €767.00 ($782.65) to €630.00 ($642.86) in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $747.91.

ASML Stock Up 1.6 %

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML traded up $7.41 on Tuesday, hitting $474.60. The company had a trading volume of 22,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,616. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $516.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $567.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.34. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $412.67 and a 52-week high of $895.93.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $1.3991 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 13.63%.

ASML Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.