RMR Wealth Builders Takes Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,744 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,107,220,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,732,927,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 35,248.8% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,791,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,598 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,766,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,927 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,558,686 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,343,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MA traded up $3.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $325.92. The company had a trading volume of 30,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,350,747. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $303.65 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The company has a market capitalization of $314.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.70.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie cut their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.09.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

