Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.A) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.A – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 8th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th.

TSE:RCI.A traded down C$1.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$58.20. 3,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 335.48, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of C$29.39 billion and a PE ratio of 17.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$60.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$65.51. Rogers Communications has a 1 year low of C$57.51 and a 1 year high of C$78.00.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

