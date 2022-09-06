Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 8th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th.

Rogers Communications Price Performance

Shares of RCI.B stock traded down C$0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$55.39. 5,437,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,570,972. Rogers Communications has a 12 month low of C$55.12 and a 12 month high of C$80.85. The company has a market cap of C$27.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$59.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$64.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 335.48, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RCI.B shares. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$73.00 to C$72.50 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating and set a C$69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rogers Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$76.50.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.