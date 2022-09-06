Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $5.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $34.00.
AZRE has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Azure Power Global from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Azure Power Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Azure Power Global presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.50.
Azure Power Global Stock Performance
NYSE:AZRE opened at $3.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. Azure Power Global has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $25.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.04.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Azure Power Global
About Azure Power Global
Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of renewable energy projects in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.
See Also
