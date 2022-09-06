Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $5.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $34.00.

AZRE has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Azure Power Global from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Azure Power Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Azure Power Global presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.50.

NYSE:AZRE opened at $3.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. Azure Power Global has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $25.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZRE. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,258,963 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $805,096,000 after purchasing an additional 9,999,691 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 13,759,647 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $228,961,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426,469 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,056,153 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,516,000 after purchasing an additional 546,537 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Azure Power Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,022,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 786,841 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,093,000 after purchasing an additional 230,882 shares in the last quarter.

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of renewable energy projects in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

