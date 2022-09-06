RYU Apparel (CVE:RYU) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Shares of RYU Apparel Inc. (CVE:RYU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 85012 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

RYU Apparel Stock Down 27.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.39, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of C$8.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.06.

RYU Apparel Company Profile

RYU Apparel Inc develops, markets, and distributes athletic apparel, bags, and accessories under the RYU brand for men and women in Canada and the United States. It offers men's and women's apparel; bags; and accessories for fitness, training, and performance of athlete. The company sells its products through its retail stores and wholesale accounts, as well as ryu.com and ryu.com an e-commerce site.

