S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Receives $595.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $595.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on S4 Capital from GBX 625 ($7.55) to GBX 595 ($7.19) in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered S4 Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Get S4 Capital alerts:

S4 Capital Stock Performance

Shares of SCPPF opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. S4 Capital has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.07 and its 200-day moving average is $3.67.

S4 Capital Company Profile

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for S4 Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S4 Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.