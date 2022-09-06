Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Price Performance

SFE stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. Safeguard Scientifics has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $8.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.45.

Insider Transactions at Safeguard Scientifics

In other Safeguard Scientifics news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. acquired 26,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.68 per share, with a total value of $96,449.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 644,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,371,782.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Safeguard Scientifics news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. acquired 26,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.68 per share, with a total value of $96,449.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 644,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,371,782.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. acquired 29,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.22 per share, with a total value of $122,384.22. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 618,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,612,167.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Safeguard Scientifics

About Safeguard Scientifics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFE. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 261.0% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 17.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Safeguard Scientifics in the first quarter valued at $174,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC lifted its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 9,151 shares during the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

