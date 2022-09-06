Sagil Capital LLP Has $1.83 Million Holdings in Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA)

Sagil Capital LLP cut its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Rating) by 55.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 319,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391,552 shares during the period. Vasta Platform makes up approximately 1.4% of Sagil Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sagil Capital LLP’s holdings in Vasta Platform were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vasta Platform by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,529,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,929,000 after acquiring an additional 932,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSTA stock opened at $5.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Vasta Platform Limited has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $6.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.15.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Vasta Platform from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational printed and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 education sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

