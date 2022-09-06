Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 672,232 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,978 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $142,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CRM traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $151.28. 42,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,949,406. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $177.25 and its 200-day moving average is $184.12. The stock has a market cap of $151.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 284.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.87 and a 1-year high of $311.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Salesforce from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.11.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.58, for a total transaction of $413,034.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $5,164,966,465.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.58, for a total transaction of $413,034.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $5,164,966,465.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $157,477.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,111,025.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,449 shares of company stock worth $13,289,984 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

