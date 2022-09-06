Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Hits New 52-Week High at $57.75

Shares of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSNLF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $57.75 and last traded at $57.75, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.75.

Separately, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Samsung Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 3.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.75 and its 200 day moving average is $57.75.

Samsung Electronics ( OTCMKTS:SSNLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $61.30 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the consumer electronics, information technology and mobile communications, and device solutions businesses worldwide. It provides home appliances comprising of refrigerators, air dresser, washing machines, dryers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, vacuum cleaners, air conditioners, and air purifiers.

