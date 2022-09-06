Sarama Resources (CVE:SWA) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Sarama Resources Ltd (CVE:SWA – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 18,165 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 63,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
Sarama Resources Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.20.
About Sarama Resources
Sarama Resources Ltd, an exploration stage company, engages in the sourcing, exploration, and development of gold deposits in West Africa. The company holds 100% interest in the Sanutura Project covering an area of approximately 1,420 square kilometers; and 18% interest in the Karankasso Project covering an area of approximately 700 square kilometers located within the southern Houndé Belt, south-west Burkina Faso.
