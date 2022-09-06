Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Shares of Savannah Energy PLC (LON:SAVE – Get Rating) rose 4.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 33.95 ($0.41) and last traded at GBX 32.90 ($0.40). Approximately 2,733,079 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 4,484,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31.50 ($0.38).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Savannah Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Savannah Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.12, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 32.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 32.20. The stock has a market cap of £429.71 million and a PE ratio of 358.53.

Savannah Energy Company Profile

Savannah Energy PLC engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and crude oil. It holds license interest in Agadem Rift Basin prospective located in the south east Niger covering an area of approximately 13,655 square kilometers. The company also has an 80% interest in the Uquo field asset; 51% interest in the Stubb Creek oil and gas field; and 80% interest in the Accugas midstream assets located in south east Nigeria.

