Schneider National, Inc. (SNDR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on October 10th

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, October 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th.

Schneider National has raised its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Schneider National has a payout ratio of 13.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Schneider National to earn $2.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.7%.

Shares of NYSE:SNDR opened at $22.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.02. Schneider National has a 12 month low of $20.69 and a 12 month high of $27.50.

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Schneider National had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNDR shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Schneider National from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Schneider National in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup set a $26.00 target price on Schneider National in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schneider National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Schneider National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 223.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 240.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

