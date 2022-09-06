Scotiabank Lowers Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target to C$72.50

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price dropped by analysts at Scotiabank from C$73.00 to C$72.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.54% from the stock’s current price.

RCI.B has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities upgraded Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating and set a C$69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$76.50.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications Price Performance

Rogers Communications stock traded down C$0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$55.54. 4,821,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,567,270. Rogers Communications has a 1-year low of C$55.12 and a 1-year high of C$80.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.04 billion and a PE ratio of 16.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 335.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$59.51 and a 200 day moving average of C$64.64.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.