Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Stock Price Down 6.5%

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) shares fell 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $56.98 and last traded at $57.17. 22,754 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 547,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on SMG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Truist Financial downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $116.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Down 6.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.27.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.28. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a positive return on equity of 36.80%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -54.66%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 84.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 208.1% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 78.3% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

