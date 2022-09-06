Seedify.fund Trading 7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SFUND)

Seedify.fund (SFUND) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. During the last seven days, Seedify.fund has traded 7% higher against the dollar. One Seedify.fund coin can now be purchased for $2.11 or 0.00010680 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Seedify.fund has a market capitalization of $75.21 million and $2.69 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005060 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002495 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001684 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.43 or 0.00837005 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015576 BTC.
Seedify.fund Profile
Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,630,883 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund.
Buying and Selling Seedify.fund
