Sei Investments Co. Acquires 105,587 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,137,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,587 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $243,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,754,726 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.53. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.