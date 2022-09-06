Sei Investments Co. Acquires 39,840 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 724,526 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 39,840 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $212,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth $364,752,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,362,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,547,000 after purchasing an additional 703,842 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 166.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 524,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,080,000 after purchasing an additional 328,070 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,140,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 189.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 294,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,968,000 after buying an additional 192,564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

TEAM stock traded down $3.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $229.33. The company had a trading volume of 5,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,577. The company has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.65 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $228.09 and a 200 day moving average of $237.32. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52 week low of $159.54 and a 52 week high of $483.13.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $759.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.28 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.91% and a negative return on equity of 98.61%. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TEAM shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on Atlassian from $338.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $520.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $460.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $249.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.42.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

