Sei Investments Co. Has $111.16 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 726,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,454 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $111,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,756,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,101,000 after buying an additional 469,265 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 239.8% in the first quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 199,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,573,000 after buying an additional 141,136 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the first quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 31,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 379,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,009,000 after buying an additional 15,194 shares during the period. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.1% in the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 21,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 289,321 shares of company stock worth $42,559,426 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.7 %

PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.93.

Shares of PG traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $136.22. The stock had a trading volume of 46,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,725,487. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $129.50 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $324.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.82%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

