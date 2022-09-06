Sei Investments Co. Has $180.22 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 810,969 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 176,895 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $180,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of META. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $9,595,113,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,238,518,000 after buying an additional 2,931,894 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,413,576,000 after buying an additional 2,888,336 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,165,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,927,505,000 after buying an additional 2,722,842 shares during the period. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 463.7% during the 4th quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,826,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $182,104,000 after buying an additional 2,325,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META traded down $2.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.22. The stock had a trading volume of 174,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,761,940. The stock has a market cap of $425.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $154.25 and a one year high of $383.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.30 and a 200-day moving average of $175.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

META has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total transaction of $254,799.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,053 shares in the company, valued at $368,123.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.89, for a total transaction of $56,734.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,170,987.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total transaction of $254,799.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,123.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,934 shares of company stock worth $8,521,656 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

