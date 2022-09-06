Sei Investments Co. Purchases 27,193 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,193 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in ASML were worth $122,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASML by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of ASML by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 2.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in ASML by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ASML by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASML has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $747.91.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML stock traded down $3.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $463.41. 9,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,616. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.92. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $412.67 and a 12-month high of $895.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $516.14 and its 200-day moving average is $567.67.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $1.3991 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.63%.

ASML Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

