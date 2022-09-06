Sei Investments Co. Purchases 55,180 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 919,825 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,180 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $102,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 26.2% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,774 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.2% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.
Medtronic Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of MDT stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $86.82. 39,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,256,764. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $86.42 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.75.
Medtronic Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.28%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.10.
About Medtronic
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Medtronic (MDT)
- Broadcom Bounces From Institutional Bottom
- Affirm is the Underdog Starring in a Spaghetti Western
- Is Autozone A Buy Before Earnings Are Released?
- Is There Value in Verizon Shares at These Levels?
- MarketBeat Podcast: Stock Market, Bad News is Good News
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.