Sei Investments Co. Purchases 55,180 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 919,825 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,180 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $102,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 26.2% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,774 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.2% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of MDT stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $86.82. 39,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,256,764. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $86.42 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.75.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.10.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

