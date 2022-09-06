Sei Investments Co. Purchases 74,249 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,440,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,249 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up 0.6% of Sei Investments Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sei Investments Co. owned about 3.92% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $319,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 290.6% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $48.82. 28,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,936,588. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.10 and a 200-day moving average of $49.40. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $48.70 and a twelve month high of $51.26.

