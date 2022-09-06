Sei Investments Co. Sells 340,367 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 928,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340,367 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.06% of Raytheon Technologies worth $91,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,691,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,673,000 after buying an additional 465,833 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,615,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,466,000 after buying an additional 60,999 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 78,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,109,000 after buying an additional 5,780 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,187,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 32,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,963,982. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $106.02. The company has a market cap of $129.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.68.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research cut their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

