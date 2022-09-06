Semantix (NASDAQ:STIX) Price Target Lowered to $2.75 at DA Davidson

Semantix (NASDAQ:STIX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by DA Davidson from $10.00 to $2.75 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Semantix Stock Down 13.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STIX opened at $2.40 on Friday. Semantix has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $8.77.

About Semantix

Semantix Tecnologia Em Sistema de Informacao SA provides consulting, training, and support for big data solutions, data science, enterprise search, machine learning, and Internet of things. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

