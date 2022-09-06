Sentinel Protocol Price Down 5.1% Over Last Week (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 6th. In the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a market cap of $29.28 million and $1.49 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0637 or 0.00000335 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00016013 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005313 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003449 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000994 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000926 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Coin Profile

UPP is a coin. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,834,811 coins. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol. The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol.

Sentinel Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

