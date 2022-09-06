SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of SentinelOne to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.35.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

SentinelOne Trading Down 1.6 %

SentinelOne stock opened at $25.29 on Friday. SentinelOne has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $78.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.90 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $102.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.66 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 107.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 9,944 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $263,018.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,914,342.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Ric Smith sold 2,139 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $56,576.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 94,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,283.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 9,944 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $263,018.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,914,342.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,167,171 shares of company stock valued at $46,755,193 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in SentinelOne by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,110,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,477,000 after buying an additional 1,751,920 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,516,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,119,008 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,378,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331,873 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 234.9% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,909,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,096,000. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.